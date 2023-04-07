Soon, 12-metre boundary wall to protect Delhi Zoo

The Delhi Zoo has initiated the construction of a 12-metre-tall boundary wall to enhance its security measures, authorities said Friday, adding the decision was takento prevent any security breaches in the future.

The Delhi Zoo, which opened in 1959 and was awarded the title of national zoological park in 1982, currently houses over 90 species of birds and animals. (HT Archive)

The Union ministry of environment, under which the Delhi Zoo operates, has sanctioned the grant for the project, officials said. The zoo, which opened in 1959 and was awarded the title of national zoological park in 1982, currently houses over 90 species of birds and animals.

The move comes five months after community dogs entered the zoo and killed three deer– two hog deer and a sika deer– on the night of November 12, 2022. Officials suspect the likely entry point was a JJ cluster adjoining the boundary wall near Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. Officials had then found garbage dumped outside the zoo boundary wall, which gave the dogs easier access to the premises.

This year, unknown perpetrators illegally felled and stole several sandalwood trees from the zoo premises on the intervening night of January 18-19. Officials suspect the perpetrators responsible for the incident likely gained entry through Sunder Nursery. The trees that were cut down were reportedly located in the vicinity of the zoo staff’s residence and the Azimganj Sarai, a historic Mughal inn dating back to the 16th century, which is situated within the zoo grounds.

“To fix these issues, a tender of ₹6 crore has been awarded to build an 8-metre-tall stone mason boundary wall and install electric fences or barbed wire on top of that, taking the total height to 12 metres,” said Akanksha Mahajan, director, Delhi Zoo.

She said the boundary walls covered around 2sqkm.

“Following the January incident, we beefed up security at night-time and filed a police complaint in this matter. However, the long-term solution is to get new boundary walls. The construction work for this is likely to commence soon and will be done in a phased manner.”