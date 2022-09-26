Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: 34 year old woman raped by ‘local leader’ in Mehrauli

Delhi: 34 year old woman raped by ‘local leader’ in Mehrauli

delhi news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 11:30 PM IST

The woman claimed to be an air hostess but it’s being verified, police said. The accused has been arrested.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chaudhary said that a case has been registered and accused identified as Harjeet Yadav, resident of Khanpur, has been arrested. (HT Photo)
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chaudhary said that a case has been registered and accused identified as Harjeet Yadav, resident of Khanpur, has been arrested. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a local leader in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, police said on Monday adding that the accused has been arrested. The woman claimed to be an air hostess but it’s being verified, they added.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chaudhary said that a case on charges of rape, causing hurt, unnatural offences and insulting modesty of any woman has been registered and accused identified as Harjeet Yadav, resident of Khanpur, has been arrested.

A senior police officer said that a police control room call was received at Mehrauli police station on Monday. When police reached the spot, a flat an apartment complex, they met the victim and the accused was also there. The two were brought to the police station where the victim stated that she has been in contact with the accused for the past one and half month and on Monday, Yadav came to her flat under the influence of alcohol where he rape her and forcibly had oral sex.

The woman then managed to lock the accused in a room and called 112, police said adding that the case was registered based on her complaint and the accused was arrested. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody, they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out