Delhi: Bridging learning gap top concern at school parent-teacher meet

Delhi government schools on Saturday conducted a mega Parent Teacher’s Meeting (PTM) a day after all schools in the Capital reopened for the new academic session in the physical-only mode for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. During the session, teachers apprised parents of the efforts they would be taking in the next few days to bridge the learning deficit that was brought about by the pandemic.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, also interacted with some parents and students at a Delhi government school. Sisodia said that the pandemic-induced closure of schools had harmed education and adversely affected children’s ability to think and understand. Joint efforts by parents and teachers could help children cope with the post-pandemic situation better, he added.

“Parents and teachers are the two most important pillars responsible for the overall development of the child. Therefore, today’s Mega PTM was organised in all Delhi government schools for the betterment of the academic performance of the students. It was a great pleasure to see the kids in the classroom for the new academic session after two years,” Sisodia tweeted on Saturday.

He added that teachers were working hard on bridging the learning gap.

Around 400 of the 495 parents of students in classes 8 to 12 turned up for the PTM in Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya at Karol Bagh. Principal Ram Pravesh Mishra said students and parents were both asked to visit the school for the PTM for the first time since the pandemic. “With the end of Covid-19 norms, schools are making a fresh start now. Learning was badly affected in the past two years. Our focus now is to bring children back to the books and this will require cooperation from parents. Children have gotten used to phones and their attention span has reduced. We need to get them used to school as before while focusing on their writing skills,” said Mishra.

Parents who attended the PTM on Saturday said that they got the chance to discuss the progress of their children. Dharm Pal, whose children study in a government school, said the pandemic had disrupted learning and the teachers would accurately assess the learning deficit in the coming days. “Both parents and students are becoming more aware of the need of engaging with schools. There was no continuity in learning in the past two years. We were able to discuss these issues today and hope that the learning gaps will be addressed now,” said Pal.

Rama Sengar whose children study at Shaheed Amir Chand Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya (SACGSV) in Civil Lines said that the PTM allowed parents to discuss specific concerns pertaining to their children with teachers. “My children will give their board exams soon. I discussed their progress with the teacher. The pandemic had derailed learning in the past two years so we are a little worried and have asked teachers to continue with revision sessions till the exams start,” said Sengar.

