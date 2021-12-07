Delhi: Emergency services hit as resident doctors’ strike enters day 10

The nationwide strike by the resident doctors at government hospitals associated with medical colleges entered its tenth day on Monday, with medics in many big hospitals in Delhi such as the Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung boycotting emergency services.

The doctors have been protesting delays in conducting NEET-PG counselling, which has resulted in not only medical students losing out on a year but also understaffed hospitals.

The resident doctors started by boycotting work at the out-patient clinics followed by all routine services including care of admitted patients and planned surgeries. Doctors from across hospitals took out a march on Monday demanding “justice”.

The agitation is going on in the backdrop of cases of the new Sars-CoV-2 omicron variant being detected across the country. So far, Delhi has confirmed one case with 27 others suspected to have the infection being in isolation at Lok Nayak hospital.

The NEET-PG examinations that usually take place in May were delayed because of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. The exams were finally conducted in September, but the counselling was postponed because of a batch of petitions in the Supreme Court demanding reservation for candidates.

The health ministry had initially assured the doctors that all documents relating to the case that were to be submitted by the government would be given by December 1 and there will be efforts to fast-track the hearing. A delegation of doctors met the union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, but decided to continue the strike until the government issues a written assurance.

“He (the health minister) mentioned that the ministry of health and family welfare will try to get the case regarding NEET-PG 2021 counselling, and the case pertaining to reservation policy delinked to expedite the process. He, however, informed that since the matter is sub-judice, he had limited role to play and asked the RDA (resident doctors association) to call off the agitation based on the verbal assurance. The RDA representatives informed the health minister that the agitation will continue till a written assurance is given,” read a letter by the resident doctors of RML hospital.

At Safdarjung hospital, director general of health services Sunil Kumar urged the doctors to call off the strike.

A meeting of all state representatives was held on Monday evening and the doctors decided to continue the strike.