Delhi-Kolkata Air India flight aborts take-off due to technical issue

An Air India flight scheduled to depart for Kolkata had to abort take-off after detecting a technical snag at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi on Monday evening, officials said. The flight, which was on the runway, had to return for taxiing, with both passengers and the crew safely disembarking.

In a statement, the airline said this was due to a technical issue and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) were followed.

“Flight AI2403 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on July 21 has been rescheduled to depart later this evening, necessitated by a technical issue detected during the take-off roll. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off, following Standard Operating Procedures,” said an Air India spokesperson.

“Inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers remain top priority,” the spokesperson added.

An airport official confirmed the incident, saying there were 160 passengers on-board. “It was an Airbus 321, scheduled to depart at 7.30 pm which developed a technical problem. The flight promptly relayed the same information and did not take-off, moving back for taxiing,” said the official, adding that the flight will undergo necessary checks.