Delhi: Minor girl dies, 2 injured after car hits their bike

A 10-year-old girl was killed, while her 13-year-old brother and their relative were critically injured after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle in which they were travelling in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar in Wednesday, police said. The three were returning to their Sonia Vihar residence when the accident took place

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (northeast) Ashish Mishra said that at around 12.50 am, the Sonia Vihar police station received information about a fatal accident at third pushta. A team reached there and found three injured people and rushed them to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital.

“Preliminary probe has revealed that the three victims were riding a motorcycle at the time of the incident. The motorcycle apparently slipped on the road and all three fell down. Subsequently, an unidentified vehicle hit them. The driver fled the accident spot, leaving the injured victims bleeding on the road. We have registered a case and are looking for the vehicle and its driver,” said a police officer aware of the case, requesting anonymity.

“The 10-year-old girl was declared dead at the hospital. Her brother, and her 23-year-old relative, were injured and are undergoing treatment. The three were returning to their Sonia Vihar residence when the accident took place,” the officer added.

A case of rash driving, causing death by negligence and act endangering life or personal safety of others was registered under sections 281, 106 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nhaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sonia Vihar police station, the police said.