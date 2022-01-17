Delhi: Minor girl, woman raped in separate cases, suspects nabbed

New Delhi: An eight-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman were raped in Delhi in two separate incidents reported on Friday and Saturday last week, the police said on Monday informing that the suspects in both the cases have been arrested.

Police said the first incident was reported from outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar where a woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men on January 14. According to the statement given by the victim to the police, a neighbour invited her on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Friday and gave her sweets that were allegedly laced with an intoxicant. As soon as the victim had it, she said, she lost consciousness.

She told the police that two men, who were already present at her neighbour’s house she went there, gang-raped her.

Police said after the woman regained consciousness, and became aware of the assault, she returned home and told her husband about it. The husband took her to the police, and got a complaint registered.

Investigators said a was immediately registered, and the woman was taken to a hospital for a medical examination that confirmed rape. The police reached her neighbour’s house, and arrested the two suspects, said Parvinder Singh, DCP (outer). The woman is on the run.

In the second incident reported on Saturday evening, an eight-year-old girl was raped by a neighbour in north Delhi’s Alipur area.

According to the police, the girl went to a nearby temple with her elder sister around 6pm on Saturday. The neighbour approached the girl in the temple, and lured her to an isolated spot nearby where he raped her.

The girl’s sister raised an alarm when she did not find her. Around 8 pm, the girl returned home and told her family members about the crime.

Police said that the accused was identified and nabbed with the help of CCTV footage. He was arrested from his house around 2am on Sunday.