Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain, thunderstorms; more showers likely in Northwest India

Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday woke up to a light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, bringing relief from the scorching heat. The minimum temperature settled at 24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi rains (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in Delhi will remain “generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle" on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the IMD issued an alert regarding the rainfall over Delhi-NCR. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana)", the weather department informed in a statement.

Meanwhile, it also said that more rainfall is likely over some parts of Northwest India - Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

“Thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. Thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds (speed 50-60 kmph) at isolated places in Rajasthan,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

Delhi saw over 2.5 times the rain than usual: IMD

According to data from the IMD, Delhi received more than two-and-a-half times the rain it normally does in the past three months. Experts said that the unusual rain pattern is due to the increased frequency of western disturbances in the region.