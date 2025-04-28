The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has initiated work on the development of a 500,000 litre underground reservoir near the Purana Quila road to tackle the waterlogging issue during monsoons in the Lutyens’ Delhi area. NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Chahal on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the project. Delhi: NDMC to build reservoir near Purana Qila road to tackle water logging

The underground tank, NDMC officials said, will be connected to pump house and a pipeline network to improve the flow of water during the monsoon season. The collected water can later be released in the river and it can also be used for ground water recharge. Officials said the project will be completed by June-end before the onset of monsoon.

“This new sump (underground pit) is a vital part of NDMC’s monsoon preparedness and urban water management strategy. Rainwater collected will be stored in the sump and further channelised into the drainage system, significantly reducing the problem of waterlogging. We are also constructing smaller sumps at other identified vulnerable locations to mitigate waterlogging,” Chahal said.

Large parts of Lutyens’ Delhi, including the road outside the new Parliament, social clubs, court complex, corridors of Connaught Place and commercial hubs were inundated in last monsoons. Similar waterlogging scenes were witnessed when the city was hosting the World Heritage Committee meet in July 2024 and delegates from many countries were present in the Capital.

NDMC official explained that based on connectivity with major Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) drains, New Delhi’s drainage network is divided into four zones — Dr Sen Nursing Home drain zone which covers Pachkuiyan Road, parts of Nehru Nagar, RK Ashram Marg, and Connaught Place area; drain 14 zone covering Judges’ Bungalows, Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road, Supreme Court, and India Gate areas; Kushak drain zone covering Chanakyapuri and surrounding areas; and Barapulla drain zone which covers 60% of NDMC’s area (approximately 1,918 hectares) and which finally connects to Sunheri Nallah.

“As part of the long-term vision, we are planning actions like trenchless rehabilitation of old brick drains and feasibility studies for constructing artificial reservoirs in parks and ridge areas to capture monsoon run-off from roads and public spaces,” Chahal added.

An NDMC official said that there is a topography problem in the area which leads to slow outflow of water from the surrounding areas. “The run-off from Parliament and surrounding areas goes towards Purana Quila drain near Dyal Singh College. There is an issue of elevation as well as backflow when the capacity of drains is surpassed. The excess rainwater moves back on the roads causing waterlogging around the Parliament and Pandara Road,” the official said.