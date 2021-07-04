Delhi’s active Covid-19 cases fall below 1000-mark; city sees 94 fresh infections and 7 deaths

Delhi now has less than 1000 patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the number of active Covid-19 cases in the national capital has fallen to 992, the latest health department bulletin on Sunday showed. Till a day ago, there were 1016 active cases in Delhi, according to government data.

In the last 24 hours, 94 new coronavirus cases were detected in the Capital – up from 86 a day ago – as its cumulative infection tally rose to 1,434,554, the bulletin showed. The daily toll due to the viral disease also witnessed a rise, as Delhi recorded seven new Covid-19 related fatalities, as against five from the previous 24-hour bulletin. With this, the city’s coronavirus-related death toll has reached 24,995, just five short of topping the dubious 25,000-mark. The total number of recovered cases, meanwhile, is at 1,408,567 with the addition of 111 recoveries, up from 106 on July 3.

Recoveries, deaths and active cases constitute 98.19%, 1.74% and 0.07% of Delhi’s overall caseload, respectively.

The number of new Covid-19 tests conducted in this period stood at 75,133, down slightly from 76,619 on Saturday, taking the number of tests conducted till now to 21,709,756. Thus, the latest positivity rate was recorded at close to 0.13% while the corresponding figure for July 3 was 0.11%. The total number of vaccinations has reached 8,379,658 as 161,110 more beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of whom 121,222 received their first dose while 39,888 received their second and final dose. Overall, 6,471,818 and 1,907,840 beneficiaries have been administered first and second doses respectively.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced further relaxation measures which will come into effect from Monday and mark the beginning of the sixth phase of Delhi’s unlock from its Covid-19 induced lockdown. The lockdown came into effect on April 19 and witnessed several extensions before the city began unlocking from May 31.

