Delhi's air marginally cleaner day after drizzle, strong winds

Delhi’s air quality improved on Friday after isolated rain and stronger winds cleared up pollutants on Thursday night, said officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 4pm bulletin on Friday, Delhi had a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 346, in the “very poor” zone. This was an improvement from Thursday’s reading of 429, which was in the “severe” category.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

IMD scientists said that the improvement was due to the light, isolated showers in many parts of the Capital on Thursday evening.

The rain, along with improved wind speeds, facilitated the dispersion of the accumulated pollutants in Delhi’s air. However, winds are likely to become calm again on Saturday before another western disturbance on December 5 brings a bout of light rain and winds.

“The rain and the wind were the primary reason behind the improvement of pollution levels. From December 5 to 7, another western disturbance will impact the Capital, which will result in a marginal improvement in the city’s air. Light rains are forecast for December 6. However, the AQI will still remain in the lower end of ‘very poor’,” VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment and research centre, said.

Since November this year, Delhi has been reeling under some of the worst pollution spells it has experienced since air quality monitoring began.

In November, Delhi’s average air quality was the worst on record since 2015 — when the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) started maintaining pollution records. The average AQI last month was 376, surpassing 374 in November 2016.

Delhi also recorded 11 “severe” air quality days in November, also the highest number of such days since 2015.

Meanwhile, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday wrote to the union environment minister requesting a meeting with environment ministers and experts of states across the National Capital Region (NCR) to prepare a joint action plan for the future to combat pollution.

He also alleged, quoting reports and studies, that most of Delhi’s pollution is caused by external sources on which the city government does not have any control.

