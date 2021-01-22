Delhi’s air quality deteriorates further, marginal improvement expected tomorrow
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated on Friday, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am reaching 320, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
On Thursday, the overall AQI of Delhi was 296, in the “poor” zone.
Experts said air quality in Delhi is likely to deteriorate briefly on January 23, but winds are expected to pick up again and improve air quality from January 24.
Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said that the surface winds on Thursday were southwesterly and moderate but will slow down on Friday leading to deterioration in pollution levels.
“The AQI is forecasted to be in the ‘poor’ zone on January 22. Under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, winds are forecasted to increase on January 23, and marginal improvement in AQI is forecasted for January 23 and January 24. However, despite the improvement, the AQI will remain within the ‘very poor’ category,” the Safar forecast read.
