Delhi’s air quality deteriorates, may improve later today
Air quality in Delhi deteriorated marginally on Tuesday but remained in the “poor” category, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am recording 277.
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that on Monday the overall AQI of Delhi was 207, also in the “poor” zone. India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists, however, said that there is a forecast of strong, cool winds to blow from the eastern side of Delhi on Tuesday, which will help improve the air quality of the city late Tuesday.
Also Read | Worried about climate change? There’s a book for that
This will also help bring down the rising mercury levels in the Capital. On Monday, the maximum temperature was 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 18.9 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the average levels of various pollutants, including PM10, PM2.5 and nitrogen dioxide, in Delhi last year were the lowest since 2014, according to the Delhi Economic Survey report. Government data also showed that average levels of the major pollutants in the city have been decreasing steadily over the years.
The annual average concentrations of PM2.5, fine particulate matter that is about three per cent the diameter of a human hair and can lead to premature deaths from heart and lung diseases, decreased from 149 microgram per cubic meter (µg/m3) in 2014 to 101 µg/m3 in 2020, it said.
The annual average of PM10 also decreased from 324 µg/m3 in 2014 to 187 µg/m3 in 2020, according to the Economic Survey report, tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Assembly on Monday.
PM 2.5 levels below 40 µg/m3 and PM10 levels below 60 µg/m3 are considered safe in India.
The annual average for PM2.5 and PM10, at all the monitoring locations, exceeded the prescribed standards, the report said.
Nitrogen Dioxide’s annual average concentration has decreased from 82.45 µg/m3 in 2014 to 40.30 µg/m3 in 2020. The yearly average of carbon monoxide concentration has dipped to 1.27 mg/m3 in 2020. It was 2.07 mg/m3 in 2017, the highest in the last seven years. The safe limit for CO levels is 2 mg/m3. However, no significant variation was observed in the annual average value for Sulphur dioxide, which emanates during the burning of fossils fuels, between 2014 and 2020. The annual city average for SO2 at all the monitoring locations is within the prescribed standard i.e 50µg/m3, it said.
Various studies conducted in the wake of COVID-19-induced lockdowns have shown that air pollution levels have fallen significantly across the world due to the reduced traffic and restricted industrial activity.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown improved city’s air, experts say time to think local
- Experts, however, attributed the reduction to the “unprecedented conditions” brought about by the Covid-19 lockdown and called for reforms to curb pollution by local and regional factors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
L-G outlines govt plans, opens Budget session
- The L-G also noted that the economy of the Capital shrunk by 5.6% due to the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 hits Metro ridership, total vehicles in city at 11.8mn
- Transport experts say the Metro ridership may have also suffered on account of the free bus rides for women scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt stays invested in students, on track to achieving targets
- According to the outcome budget, education was among the sectors where the government was able to achieve maximum targets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashram underpass gets revised June deadline
- In the outcome budget, which was also presented on Monday, the government said that 40% of the work on the underpass was completed until December last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi among states that tested the most for Covid
- There were 87.8 lakh Covid-19 tests conducted in the city till December 31, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Delhi, Women personnel take over
- On the occasion, the Delhi Police also honoured 22 women personnel for their remarkable efforts beyond the call of duty during the Covid-19 pandemic period
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Body of newborn found buried in sand at Raisina Road, probe launched
- A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found that the body had been buried in a mound of sand that had been unloaded there for construction work at the media centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main result: two top scorers from capital
- The two who managed perfect scores were Pravar Kataria, 17, a resident of Vikaspuri and Ranjim Prabal Das, 18, a resident of Janakpuri.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: The Jungle Book—in Gurugram
- Take a look at these series of paintings near the Rose Garden in Sector 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s per capita income goes down to ₹3.54 lakh
- This is the first time since 2010-11 that the per capita income in the country’s capital has shrunk.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avg. daily ridership of Delhi Metro at 10 lakh, down from 57 lakh pre-lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House encounter: A timeline of the 2008 case
- The series of events leading to the Ariz Khan’s conviction in the Batla House encounter case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi government says 87.8 lakh Covid-19 tests done till Dec 31, 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records 239 fresh Covid-19 cases, number of active cases also drop
- Delhi reported 312 and 321 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and Saturday respectively. Authorities in the national capital were advised by the health ministry to keep a check on the number of rising cases after the daily infections reported on March 5 and March 6 went above 300.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox