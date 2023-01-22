Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ category

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category on Sunday, owing to a drop in wind speed. The national capital recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 407 at 4pm, as per the central pollution control board’s (CPCB) national bulletin.

The commission for air quality management (CAQM) in the national capital region (NCR) and adjoining areas said it has decided not to invoke measures under Stage III of the graded response action plan (GRAP), as forecasts showed Delhi’s AQI likely to improve from Monday onwards.

Stage III of Grap is invoked generally when the AQI crosses 400.

The CAQM sub-committee on Grap held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the possible measures which could be taken, owing to the sudden deterioration in air quality.

“During the meeting, it was noted that the sudden and steep dip in air quality parameters in the last 24 hours is an aberration as the forecasts predict immediate improvement with the overall AQI to move into the ‘very poor’ category from Sunday night itself,” CAQM said in a statement.

As per the dynamic model and weather and meteorological forecasts provided by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), there was a strong indication that the overall air quality of Delhi will improve and largely fluctuate between ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ categories in the coming days.

“Considering the above position and after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario and other relevant aspects, the sub-committee has decided that ongoing actions implemented under Stage-II of Grap along with Stage-I shall continue and it is not considered necessary to invoke Stage-III of Grap at this moment,” it added.

Under Stage III, private construction activities across Delhi-NCR are put on hold, while brick kilns and hot mix plants not operating on clean fuels are also shut down. All stone crushers and mining or its related activities are stopped. The Delhi government also has the option to ban BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles from plying in Delhi.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as ‘good’, between 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’ and over 400 as ‘severe’.

This is the third day this month having ‘severe’ air quality, after January 9 and 10, when the AQI was 434 and 407 respectively.