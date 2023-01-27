Delhi’s air quality improves, min temp lower than normal

Delhi’s air quality improved on Friday morning as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8°C while the maximum was expected to be around 19°C.

The minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which is representational of Delhi’s weather, was around 3.2 degrees below the normal. A minimum temperature of 7.8°C was recorded on Thursday.

The minimum temperature was expected to rise again from Sunday with a fresh western disturbance set to influence Delhi until Monday. Light rain was also expected on Sunday.

Delhi recorded an hourly air quality index (AQI) of 258 at 10am. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 298 .

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The AQI is likely to deteriorate to the lower end of the very poor category.