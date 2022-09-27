Delhi’s air quality in moderate category, partly overcast weather expected

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning as the city was expected to have partly overcast weather with a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 106 at 7am on Tuesday. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 100 in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was 22.7 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, and the maximum 33.4 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, said the India Meteorological Department.