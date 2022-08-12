Delhi’s air quality in satisfactory category, mercury to go up to 34°C
Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning as the minimum temperature was expected to be 27 degrees Celsius and the maximum 34 degrees Celsius.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 70 at 7am. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 75 in the satisfactory category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
Monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research on Thursday said dust (size > 2.5 micrometre) contributed ~ 64% to PM10. “For the next 3 days...peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 16-30 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ or ‘lower end of moderate’ due to expected light rain/drizzle spells. Moderate temperature (~ 34-35 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 2.0) maintains moderate ventilation.”
On Thursday, the minimum temperature was 28 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal, and maximum temperature 32 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.
Two bodies recovered in Lucknow, murder suspected
The bodies of two men, aged around 30 and 20 years, were recovered from Chinhat and Kakori areas of the state capital on Friday. Police suspect the two bodies were disposed of on a deserted stretch after the crime. The police said the identification of the body found in Chinhat was yet to take place while the second deceased was identified as Sumit Gautam, 22, of Kakori's Jaliamau village.
Woman’s husband, in-laws held for assault, demanding dowry in Noida
A 36-year-old woman resident of a high-rise society in Noida's Sector 122 has alleged that her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law physically assaulted her. Police registered an FIR and arrested the three suspects on Friday, said officials. According to police, the complainant works at a private firm in Noida. She alleged that her husband and in-laws started pressuring her over dowry a few months after her marriage.
8-year-old dies after stray cattle pin her against wall in Noida
An eight-year-old girl who was grievously injured when two stray cows fighting in the middle of the road hit Jacqueline's in Salarpur village near Sector 49 in Noida, died during treatment on Friday morning at a hospital in Delhi, police said. One of the cows pinned Jacqueline against a wall with its horns. A resident of Sector 78, Brijesh Sharma added that cattle are not just causing harm to life but are also a traffic hazard and often cause bottlenecks.
25-year-old woman held for murdering husband in Greater Noida
A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangulating Mamta's husband to death in Surajpur area of Greater Noida, police said. According to Awdhesh Kumar, station house officer of Surajpur police station, the suspect has been identified as Mamta, who allegedly murdered her husband Ramkumar. The couple hailed from Bareilly district and was living in a rented accommodation in Devla village in Surajpur.
Following heavy rains and discharge of water from dams, the Maharashtra government has deployed a NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team at Sangli district as a precautionary measure. The state government has taken the step as Sangli and Kolhapur districts are flood-prone areas. A NDRF team from Pune left for Sangli on Friday afternoon, met Walwa tehsildar Pradeep Ubale and discussed steps to be taken to prevent loss of human and property.
