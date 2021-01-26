Delhi’s air quality slips, no change expected for the next 2 days: IMD

Delhi’s air quality slipped marginally on Tuesday as the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am reached 336, in the "very poor" zone.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Monday was 323, also in the "very poor" category.

Also Read: Delhi: Minimum temperature drops to 2.1 degrees Celsius; moderate fog over city

Tuesday’s India Meteorological Department forecast said that no significant change was expected in the air quality of the city till January 28, and the average AQI is likely to remain in the middle range of "very poor" category on the CPCB scale.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s maximum temperature on Monday fell to 18.4 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was recorded as 2.1 degrees Celsius.