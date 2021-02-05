Delhi’s air quality very poor, could improve over weekend
Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” zone on Friday, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am recording 316.
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Thursday was 316, in the “very poor” zone. This was, however, an improvement from Wednesday’s 330, also in the “very poor” category.
Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) forecast said that the air quality in Delhi will continue to improve over the weekend.
“AQI is likely to further improve to the poor category tomorrow (Friday). May even touch moderate for a shorter period. The improved AQI is likely to stay for a couple of days; poor AQI is forecasted February 6 and February 7,” the Safar forecast read.
