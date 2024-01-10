Delhi’s AQI improves amid cold, windy conditions; remains in ‘poor’ category

Strong winds coupled with cold conditions improved Delhi’s air quality as the air quality index (AQI) stayed at 261 (poor category) around noon after three weeks. In terms of air quality, Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 267 (poor) at noon on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

The minimum temperature settling at 7.1°C, which is around normal for this time of the season while the maximum is forecast to hover around 15°C, with ‘cold day’ conditions likely across the national Capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 13.4°C on Tuesday, which was six degrees below normal and the second lowest maximum this season, behind January 4, when it was 12.5°C, the lowest in two years.

The IMD classifies it as a ‘cold day’ when the maximum temperature is 4.5°C or more below normal, with the minimum temperature also being below 10°C. It is a ‘severe cold day’ when the maximum temperature is 6.5°C or more below normal.

Also Read: ‘Severe cold day’ in parts of Delhi as max drops to 13.4°C

Though a western disturbance has been influencing the northern plains over the last 48 hours, IMD officials said Delhi was not seeing overcast conditions, but dense upper-level fog due to which there was no sunlight.

“We are not seeing cloudiness, but dense fog at a significant height. Delhi did not record any rain on Tuesday, but a drizzle was seen in isolated locations in NCR. We also have northwesterly winds blowing through a majority of the day, which are not allowing the maximum to rise too much,” said IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava.

Delhi’s minimum temperature a day earlier was 7.9°C.

Forecasts by the IMD show fog is likely to persist in the coming days, with the maximum hovering around 17-18°C, while the minimum should be around 8-9°C.

In terms of air quality, Delhi’s average AQI was recorded at 267 (poor) at noon on Wednesday.

In comparison, it was 343 (very poor) at 4pm on Tuesday.

The last time Delhi’s AQI was in ‘poor’ was December 20, when it was 285.

Forecasts by the air quality early warning system for Delhi, a forecasting model under the ministry of earth sciences, show air quality is likely to remain ‘poor’ on Thursday as well.