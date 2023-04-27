Delhi’s Barapulla Nala bridge to remain shut for 20 days from tomorrow. Check details

Delhi traffic police on Wednesday informed that the bridge on the Barapulla Nala near Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station will be closed for 20 days, starting tomorrow, due to repair work.

Also Read| Chirag Delhi flyover opened fully for traffic

Delhi traffic police on Wednesday issued an advisory regarding closure of Barapulla Nala bridge. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The national capital’s traffic department issued an advisory and urged those travelling by the route to follow the instructions.

“Commuters are advised to take specified routes from April 28 to ensure smooth traffic management in the area,” said the advisory.

Alternate routes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commuters coming from Neela Gumbad to reach the Hazrat Nizamuddin station via Nikku Chowk and the Rajdoot traffic signal will have to take the opposite carriageway from the left turn near the Preet Palace hotel, said the traffic police.

"The commuters coming from the Nizamuddin railway station to reach Neela Gumbad will have to take a right turn from the traffic signal near Nizamuddin police post on the drain first to reach the Mathura Road T-point and then turn right in the service road towards Neela Gumbad and then take main carriageway of Mathura Road towards Neela Gumbad from the traffic signal," read the advisory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON