Delhi’s Covid-19 caseload from last 3 days higher than total cases last week

Delhi finds itself in the midst of a fresh wave of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the city has recorded more than 1,100 new daily cases in the last four days, including over 1,500 infections in each of the last two days. The national capital has seen more cases in five days this week, than it did in all of last week.

The city’s infection tally rose by 888, 1,101, 1,254, 1,515 and 1,534 cases per day, from March 22-26, respectively, according to the health department. This means that in this period, total 6,292 cases have been detected in Delhi, taking its infection tally to 654,276. On the other hand, from March 15-21, Delhi’s Covid-19 caseload went up by 368, 425, 536, 607, 716, 813 and 823 daily infections, respectively. Overall, across last week, the capital city saw a total of 4,288 cases of the viral disease.

Thus, in five days, from March 22-26, Delhi has logged 2,004 more infections than total cases last week. In fact, cumulative cases from the last three days, 4,303, is more than the overall caseload from the previous week. Delhi last recorded over 1,500 cases in a day on December 16 last year.

In terms of related fatalities, 31 deaths have been recorded in Delhi in the last five days, with nine deaths from Friday being the highest single-day toll since January 24, when an equal number of deaths were reported. In contrast, total 15 fatalities were reported from last week. Overall death toll here stands at 10,987 or 1.68% of the infection tally.

Recoveries have reached 637,238 while active caseload has mounted to 6,051. These comprise 97.40% and 0.92% of overall caseload.

In view of the surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi District Management Authority (DDMA) has already prohibited public celebrations of upcoming festivals like Holi, Navratri, Shab-e-Barat etc. Random testing is also being carried out at railway stations and Delhi airport.