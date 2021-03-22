IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Random testing for Covid-19 to begin at Delhi airport, railway stations
A health worker preserves swab samples collected from travellers for Covid-19 test, at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A health worker preserves swab samples collected from travellers for Covid-19 test, at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Random testing for Covid-19 to begin at Delhi airport, railway stations

Vaccination will also be increased, with special focus on the economically weaker section as they do not have access to digital platforms to register for the inoculation drive, an official said
READ FULL STORY
By Sweta Goswami, hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:41 PM IST

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday decided to start random testing passengers at the airport and all railway stations in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

A senior official who attended the meeting said on condition of anonymity that contrary to a few reports, there will be no blanket ban on holi celebrations in the Capital. However, a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) is likely to be issued soon by the Delhi government to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in any such celebration happening in the city is followed. Enforcement will be intensified and there will be a crackdown against those who do not wear masks or do not maintain social distancing.

Also Read | Monday musings: Fatal flirt with Covid-19 will bring back lockdown

“Since there are festivals coming, experts and the lieutenant governor stressed on the need for more caution and regulation. It was decided that the government will start random testing at the Delhi airport and all railway stations. Passengers coming from states with high incidences of Covid-19 cases will be the main focus of such random testing. But, others will also be checked,” the official said.

Vaccination will also be increased, with special focus on the economically weaker section as they do not have access to digital platforms to register for the inoculation drive, a second official said, requesting anonymity.

The existing strategy of cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing will continue.

Delhi, on Sunday, reported 823 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a span of 24 hours, according to data from the health department. This was the second time in two days that Delhi’s Covid-19 daily tally crossed 800.

The increase has been particularly sharp since last Monday, March 15, when the city saw 368 cases. The trend is in tandem with similar rise in infections in several other states, particularly Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana. Overall, the weekly average of new cases a day across India has risen from around 23,500 on March 15 to over 31,600 on March 19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
He also urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour during Holi on March 28-29.(ANI)
He also urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour during Holi on March 28-29.(ANI)
delhi news

Remain alert, follow Covid-19 guidelines during Holi: Satyendar Jain

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The active cases stand at 3,618. The positivity rate remains at over 1 per cent for the second consecutive day, according to a bulletin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker preserves swab samples collected from travellers for Covid-19 test, at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A health worker preserves swab samples collected from travellers for Covid-19 test, at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Random testing for Covid-19 to begin at Delhi airport, railway stations

By Sweta Goswami, hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Vaccination will also be increased, with special focus on the economically weaker section as they do not have access to digital platforms to register for the inoculation drive, an official said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students want campus to reopen as they battle the various problems that they have been grappling with through out a year of #digitallife at Delhi University. (Photo : Manoj Verma/HT)
Students want campus to reopen as they battle the various problems that they have been grappling with through out a year of #digitallife at Delhi University. (Photo : Manoj Verma/HT)
delhi news

Over 4000 DU students protest digitally to reopen campus

By Aprajita Sharad
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:03 PM IST
It’s been almost a year since DU shifted to the online mode for teaching and learning, however, students are still having a tough time with regard to online classes, and more than four thousand DU students are protesting digitally by signing a petition to open colleges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

22-year-old kills friend in Trilokpuri; another shot dead in outer Delhi

By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:07 PM IST
A 22-year-old man smashed his 32-year-old friend’s head with a stone and killed him in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Monday while, in another incident, a 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in outer Delhi’s Narela around 9.30pm on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Delhi high court. (HT Archive)
A file photo of Delhi high court. (HT Archive)
delhi news

Delhi HC stays single judge order upholding Singapore EA award

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:32 PM IST
The court also stayed the 20 lakh fine and the show cause notice to the Biyanis and other directors of Future Group that had sought to know from them as to why they should not be kept in civil detention for three months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the pedestrian corridor made under the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A view of the pedestrian corridor made under the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Traffic diverted for redevelopment work in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Brijender Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said to minimise inconvenience to the public, the road from Darya Ganj to Old Delhi Railway Station is open
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Delhi high court. (HT Archive)
A file photo of Delhi high court. (HT Archive)
delhi news

Delhi HC to hear Future group’s appeal against single judge order today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:08 AM IST
On February 2, justice Midha had asked FRL to maintain “status quo” on its 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elderly women farmers sit at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Elderly women farmers sit at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws since November 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
delhi news

Rainfall, thunderstorms predicted in parts of Delhi today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Met officials also said that the rainfall, forecast for Monday and Tuesday, may also bring down the temperature in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
The shop itself has a very homey feel, and looks like the porch of a house where a family might sit in the evening to watch the street life.
The shop itself has a very homey feel, and looks like the porch of a house where a family might sit in the evening to watch the street life.
delhi news

Delhiwale: Manipur, 0 km, a one-of-its kind grocery in south Delhi

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:02 AM IST
  • Mr Hungyo founded the shop in 2013. The establishment is very small, and looks too simple against the razzmatazz of neighbouring Bengali Sweet House and Chaman General Store.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With 79,714 total samples tested, the Capital recorded a positivity rate of 1.03% on Sunday – slightly lower than Saturday’s 1.07%. (ANI Photo)
With 79,714 total samples tested, the Capital recorded a positivity rate of 1.03% on Sunday – slightly lower than Saturday’s 1.07%. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

For 2nd straight day, Delhi adds 800+ new Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:57 AM IST
  • The Capital added 813 cases on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday, 425 on Tuesday and 368 on Monday (March 15), government data showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The last time the city received rain and thunderstorm was on March 12, when the city woke up to light to moderate showers, with hailstorm in parts of NCR. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
The last time the city received rain and thunderstorm was on March 12, when the city woke up to light to moderate showers, with hailstorm in parts of NCR. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

IMD forecasts rainfall, thunderstorms in Delhi today; mercury may plummet

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Met officials said while the rain on Monday and Tuesday is likely to cause a dip in mercury, this respite will be short-lived
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had called the Bill “unconstitutional” and “anti-democracy”. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had called the Bill “unconstitutional” and “anti-democracy”. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
delhi news

BJP endorsing idea of L-G ruling Capital, alleges AAP

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:13 AM IST
  • “The BJP has been sending volunteers door-to-door across localities telling people that it will be better for the L-G to rule Delhi and not an elected government." said AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence minister Rajnath Singh asked party workers to launch an awareness drive about AAP depriving millions of Delhiites from benefits of central schemes. (File photo)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh asked party workers to launch an awareness drive about AAP depriving millions of Delhiites from benefits of central schemes. (File photo)
delhi news

AAP stalled central schemes in Capital: Rajnath Singh

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:01 AM IST
  • Speaking at the state executive of Delhi BJP on Sunday, Singh said it was regrettable that the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi stalled the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, Pradhanmantri Awaas Yojana, Ujjawala Yojana, Mudra Yojana and many other central government schemes
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the seven-acre barren land in Dwarka Sector 16 which was converted into a lake by the DJB in seven months. (sourced)
A view of the seven-acre barren land in Dwarka Sector 16 which was converted into a lake by the DJB in seven months. (sourced)
delhi news

Tenders to revive 200 more water bodies to be floated by next month

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:02 AM IST
  • Officials of Delhi Jal Board, the city’s water utility agency, said that the ‘city of lakes’ project now had 600 water bodies that will be revived in the coming years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP