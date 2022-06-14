Delhi's Covid-19 cases top 1,000-mark again after a month; 2 deaths in 24 hours

For the first time in over a month, Delhi's daily tally of Covid-19 cases breached the 1,000-mark again as the capital recorded 1,118 fresh infections, along with two deaths in the last 24 hours, the city's health bulletin showed on Tuesday.

With the new cases, Delhi's cumulative tally increased to 19,14,530, while the death toll touched 26,223, the health department said. The total positivity rate was now at 4.94 per cent.

The number of infections – compared to Monday's 614 cases – surged by 45 per cent in the last 24 hours. There are a total of 3,177 active cases in Delhi, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate, however, dipped slightly to 6.50 per cent as opposed to 7.06 per cent yesterday, the bulletin showed.

The national capital's Covid cases last surged above the 1,000 level on May 10 this year, when the infections increased by 1,118.

Delhi on Monday reported 614 new Covid-19 cases and zero death. The positivity rate was, however, the highest since May 4, according to data shared by the health department. The capital had been reporting more than 600 cases for four consecutive days.

On Sunday, Delhi had reported 735 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while on Saturday it reported 795 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths.

India on Tuesday reported 6,594 fresh cases – 18 per cent fewer as compared to the day before. According to the Union health ministry data, the country's active caseload stands at 50,548 - accounting for 0.12 percent of the total cases.

