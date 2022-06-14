6,594 new Covid cases in India, 18% fewer than yesterday; positivity rate at 2%

India on Tuesday reported 6,594 fresh cases in the last 24 hours - 18 percent fewer as compared to the day before. Earlier on Monday, India had added 8,084 new cases; this was the third day when the country reported more than 8,000 cases. According to the union health ministry data, the country's active caseload stands at 50,548 - accounting for 0.12 percent of the total cases.

As per the health ministry, a total of 4,035 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,61,370. The recovery rate in India is at 98.67 percent.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.05 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.32 percent.

Also read: Covid: Maharashtra cases drop below 2,000, Mumbai logs first cases of BA.4, BA.5 sub-variants

A total of 85.54 crore Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, with 3,21,873 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. India's vaccination has breached the 195.35 crore dose mark.

Meanwhile, amid a surge in the daily coronavirus cases over the past week, the Delhi government has asked district administrations to restart random tests at public spots, expand the booster vaccination net and focus on enforcing mitigation measures like masking and distancing.

Maharashtra has seen a surge in daily cases over the last few days, followed by Kerala, Delhi, and Karnataka.