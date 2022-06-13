Covid: Maharashtra cases drop below 2,000, Mumbai logs first cases of BA.4, BA.5 sub-variants
Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,885 fresh coronavirus cases, of which 1,118 were registered in Mumbai, and one death. With the fresh figures, the state’s Covid-19 tally rose to 7,912,462, and the death toll to 1,47,871, the health department said in its bulletin.
Mumbai has also recorded the first cases of three patients with BA.4 and one patient of BA.5 sub-variants of the Omicron strain of the virus. All these cases are from the 14 May-24 May period and all of them recovered in home isolation. The government said two of these patients were 11-year-old girls and two were males in the 40 to 60 years age group.
Meanwhile, 774 patients recovered from the infection across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 77,47,111. Maharashtra has conducted 24,436 tests during the day, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,13,46,204.
Even as there has been a surge in cases in Maharashtra, experts say most of the patients are showing mild symptoms and fatality is low in the present "mild wave", and also no new virus variant of concern has been observed.
"No patient is requiring oxygen support. If they are coming up with any kind of complaint, we are administering only paracetamol and other supportive treatment," Dr Sunil Bhaisare, associate professor of medicine at the state-run JJ Hospital, told PTI.
Earlier in the day, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacted with health ministers of states and Union territories and urged them to focus on increasing Covid-19 vaccination coverage for schoolchildren, precaution dose for the elderly and strengthening genome sequencing.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics