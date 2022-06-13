Covid: Maharashtra cases drop below 2,000, Mumbai logs first cases of BA.4, BA.5 sub-variants

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,885 fresh coronavirus cases, of which 1,118 were registered in Mumbai, and one death. With the fresh figures, the state’s Covid-19 tally rose to 7,912,462, and the death toll to 1,47,871, the health department said in its bulletin.

Mumbai has also recorded the first cases of three patients with BA.4 and one patient of BA.5 sub-variants of the Omicron strain of the virus. All these cases are from the 14 May-24 May period and all of them recovered in home isolation. The government said two of these patients were 11-year-old girls and two were males in the 40 to 60 years age group.

Meanwhile, 774 patients recovered from the infection across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 77,47,111. Maharashtra has conducted 24,436 tests during the day, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,13,46,204.

Even as there has been a surge in cases in Maharashtra, experts say most of the patients are showing mild symptoms and fatality is low in the present "mild wave", and also no new virus variant of concern has been observed.

"No patient is requiring oxygen support. If they are coming up with any kind of complaint, we are administering only paracetamol and other supportive treatment," Dr Sunil Bhaisare, associate professor of medicine at the state-run JJ Hospital, told PTI.

Earlier in the day, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacted with health ministers of states and Union territories and urged them to focus on increasing Covid-19 vaccination coverage for schoolchildren, precaution dose for the elderly and strengthening genome sequencing.