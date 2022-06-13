Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi reports 614 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 7.06 pc
With the new cases reported on Monday, Delhi's tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 19,13,412 and the death toll stands at 26,221, the department said in its latest bulletin.
This is the highest positivity rate since May 4 when 7.6 per cent of the people tested turned out Covid positive.
Published on Jun 13, 2022 10:53 PM IST
PTI |

Delhi on Monday reported 614 new Covid-19 cases and zero death due to the disease, while the positivity rate increased to 7.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

This is the highest positivity rate since May 4 when 7.6 per cent of the people tested turned out Covid positive. Also, this is the fourth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 600 cases in a day.

With the new cases reported on Monday, Delhi's tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 19,13,412 and the death toll stands at 26,221, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The city had on Sunday reported 735 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate had risen to 4.35 per cent. It had on Saturday reported 795 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent and zero death. 

coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus covid-19
