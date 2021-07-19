Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises a day after recording zero fatalities; 36 new cases reported

Delhi recorded 36 cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) on Monday, taking the tally of cases to 1,435,565. In the last 24 hours 3 fatalities and 58 recoveries have also been reported. The death toll in the national capital now stands at 25,030, and the total number of recoveries has breached the 14 lakh mark.

The national capital had reached a milestone on Sunday when no new fatalities were recorded for the first time since March 2 this year. State government records show that single-day fatalities peaked on May 3 as the fourth wave of coronavirus ravaged the city. 13,210 fatalities were recorded in May and April alone, accounting for nearly 53% of Delhi’s coronavirus deaths.

The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 0.06 per cent after 59,410 tests were conducted. This marks a slight decrease from the 0.07 per cent recorded on Sunday, after 51 cases were reported.

Delhi called off Kanwar Yatra on Sunday due to the prevailing coronavirus situation. “In spite of being banned /suspended by the Uttarakhand government, there is an apprehension of gatherings/ congregations/processions during Kanwar Yatra 2021. Therefore, in view of persisting Covid-19 situation, it is decided that Kanwar Yatra 2021 should not be permitted in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Delhi..,” an order from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) said.

Delhi is also battling a wave of dengue, the worst since 2019. The national capital has reported 40 cases of the vector borne disease between January 1-July 17 this year in comparison to 32 dengue cases in 2019. The South Delhi Metropolitan Corporation (SDMC), the nodal agency in-charge of controlling dengue in Delhi, issued a statement last week stating that 1,441 construction sites had been inspected as part of an ongoing drive, and mosquito-breeding was reported from 334 of these sites.