Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate dips to all-time low of 0.07%
Covid-19 patients receive treatment inside CWG Covid Care Centre in New Delhi.(PTI file photo)
Covid-19 patients receive treatment inside CWG Covid Care Centre in New Delhi.(PTI file photo)
delhi news

Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate dips to all-time low of 0.07%

  • The bulletin also added three more deaths of the infection, taking Delhi’s overall toll to 25,015.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 06:28 AM IST

The city’s Covid-19 test positivity rate fell to a fresh all-time low of 0.07% on Sunday, as the city continued to recover from a brutal wave of infections between April and May.

The city also added 53 new infections on the day, said the state government’s daily health bulletin, the lowest single-day spike in 453 days, going back to April 15 last year, in the early days of the pandemic.

The bulletin also added three more deaths of the infection, taking Delhi’s overall toll to 25,015.

As on Sunday, 743 in the Capital are battling Covid-19, as active cases also continued to drop to levels not seen since April 2020, before the first wave of infections hit the city.

The city added an average of 76 infections each day over the past week. Meanwhile, just over 10,800 people were administered Covid-19 vaccine doses on a Sunday. To be sure, vaccinations routinely dip on Sundays since a large number of state government centres stay shut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 positivity rate delhi + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.