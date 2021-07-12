Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate dips to all-time low of 0.07%

The city’s Covid-19 test positivity rate fell to a fresh all-time low of 0.07% on Sunday, as the city continued to recover from a brutal wave of infections between April and May.

The city also added 53 new infections on the day, said the state government’s daily health bulletin, the lowest single-day spike in 453 days, going back to April 15 last year, in the early days of the pandemic.

The bulletin also added three more deaths of the infection, taking Delhi’s overall toll to 25,015.

As on Sunday, 743 in the Capital are battling Covid-19, as active cases also continued to drop to levels not seen since April 2020, before the first wave of infections hit the city.

The city added an average of 76 infections each day over the past week. Meanwhile, just over 10,800 people were administered Covid-19 vaccine doses on a Sunday. To be sure, vaccinations routinely dip on Sundays since a large number of state government centres stay shut.