Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 5%, city sees 3,009 new cases and 252 deaths

Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity has dipped below 5%, as the city recorded 3,009 new cases from 63,190 samples tested for the viral disease in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin showed on Friday. The cumulative infection tally has reached 1,412,959, with a related death toll of 22,831, as 252 people succumbed to the infection in this time period, the bulletin further showed.

According to Friday's bulletin, the Capital's positivity rate, which has undergone a decline in the last few days, stands at 4.76%. Positivity rate means the total number of samples returning a positive result out of every 100 samples tested for Covid-19 per day, and is different from the cumulative positivity rate, which is currently at 7.6%, as per the latest data. Previously, Delhi's positivity rate was at 5.50%.

The number of tests conducted in the preceding 24 hours were an increase from the corresponding figure from the 24-hour period before that -- 58,744. Of the samples tested in the last 24 hours, 45,685 underwent RTPCR/CBNAAT/TueNat testing, while rapid antigen tests were conducted on the remaining 17,505 samples. Total 18,595,993 samples have been tested thus far and samples tested per million are at 978,736.

The cumulative recoveries and active cases, meanwhile, are at 1,354,445 and 35,683 respectively. While there were 7,288 recoveries in the last 24 hours, active cases declined by 4,531 cases. Recoveries, active cases and deaths constitute 95.85%, 2.52% and 1.61 of the city’s infection tally, respectively.

The national capital is currently under a lockdown, which is scheduled to be lifted at 5am on May 24, unless exten. The lockdown came into force at 10pm on April 19 and was scheduled to end at 5am on April 26. It has been extended four times since then.












