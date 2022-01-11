Delhi's Covid tally up again with 21,259 new cases; active caseload nears 75k

Delhi's daily count of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) went up again on Tuesday after 21,259 fresh cases were registered, taking the caseload to nearly 16 lakh, according to the health department's bulletin. A day ago, 19,166 people had tested positive for the virus.

The daily deaths also saw a surge on Monday at 23 pushing the cumulative toll to 25,200.

However, more patients were discharged on Tuesday (82,884) as compared to Monday (76,670), taking the total recoveries to 14,90,074. The active caseload in Delhi neared 75,000.

More than 82,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. These include 61,060 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 21,824 rapid antigen tests, the health department's bulletin also showed.

The containment zones in the national capital have climbed to 17,269 and 50,796 infected patients are in home isolation.