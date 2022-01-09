Amid Covid surge, Kejriwal says no plan for lockdown in Delhi, but some curbs

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said there is no plan to impose a lockdown in the national capital at the moment in the wake of the rapid resurgence in Covid-19 cases. He, however, said there will be few restrictions so that livelihoods are not affected.

“We do not want to impose lockdown. We won't if you wear masks. No intent for lockdown as of now,” he said.

As many as 20,181 people tested positive for the disease on Saturday, with the daily positivity rate being recorded at 19.60 per cent. Delhi has, so far, identified 513 cases of the Omicron variant and only 57 patients have recovered.

The national capital has night and weekend curfews in place to contain the spread of the virus, besides several other restrictions.

The chief minister said about 22,000 cases are expected to be registered on Sunday in the national capital. “Increasing cases are concerning, but we need not be scared. I am saying so after analysing (comparing) data from the last wave,” he said.

Kejriwal, who had tested positive for the virus on January 4, said he had recovered from the viral infection. “After having fever for 2 days due to COVID, and completing seven-eight days in home isolation, I am back at your service. Doing fine now,” he said.