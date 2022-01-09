Back at your service: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes after recovering from Covid-19

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he had recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and was back at serving the country. Kejriwal had tested positive for the viral disease on January 4.

“I am back at your service after recovering from Covid-19,” Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) national convener, said in a tweet on Sunday morning.

The Delhi chief minister had earlier said he had mild symptoms of Covid-19 and was isolating at his residence.

Before getting infected, Kejriwal had been actively campaigning in states such as Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, which are due to go for elections from next month.

करोना से ठीक होकर मैं वापिस आपकी सेवा में हाज़िर हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 9, 2022

On January 4, he was supposed to attend a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) over the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

In 2021, Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita tested positive for Covid-19 after which he had gone into self-isolation.

Few members of his cabinet, including deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain, had also been infected with the viral disease in its previous wave.

Meanwhile, daily infections in Delhi are increasing at an alarming rate due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19, which has infected 513 people so far.

On Saturday, the Capital saw yet another spike of 20,181 cases which pushed the caseload to 1,526,979. Seven more patients died and 11,869 recovered from Covid-19 on Saturday. With this, the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries climbed to 25,143 and 14,53,658 respectively. The active cases in Delhi are at 48,178.

With a view to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew that will be in place from Friday 10pm to Monday 5am. All essential services are allowed to continue during the curfew, while metro and bus services can operate at full seating capacity.

All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. Fifty per cent of the workforce of private offices will also work from home.

On Monday, the DDMA will hold a meeting to discuss further restrictions, including 'total curfew', under the Graded Response Action (GRAP) plan.