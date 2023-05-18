Day after ‘very poor’ air quality in Delhi, Rai takes stock

A day after Delhi’s air quality dipped to the “very poor” category, environment minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting to check the status of air pollution in the Capital, issuing directions to agencies to run anti-smog guns and sprinkle water round-the-clock at construction and demolition (C&D) sites. The minister said the spike in pollution levels, especially the particulate matter 10 (PM10) concentration, was due to dusty winds blowing from the west. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said the spike in pollution levels was due to dusty winds blowing from the west. (ANI)

“During the meeting, it was noted that on May 16 and 17, a significant portion of Delhi and NCR was engulfed by dust, causing reduced visibility. The spike in Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) levels can be attributed to the westerly winds that carried dust from Thar and Pakistan. Consequently, the contribution of dust pollution increased from 11% between May 1 to 15, to 65.77% on May 16 and 17. This led to severe levels of PM10 in Delhi and officials have been instructed to operate anti-smog cannons and sprinkle water at C&D sites,” he said.

Rai also said action against dust pollution is part of the government’s Summer Action Plan (SAP) on air pollution, stating that 84 mechanical road sweeping (MRS) machines, 609 water sprinklers, and 185 mobile anti-smog guns had been deployed in the Capital so far.

“All relevant departments have also been instructed to monitor construction sites continuously, and any violations of the rules will result in appropriate action by the department in accordance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.” Rai added.