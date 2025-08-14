Delhi’s Khan Market set for more upgrades

New Delhi A view of the Khan Market. (HT Archive)

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to initiate a series of upgrades at the Khan Market in Lutyens’ Delhi, including a revamp of its middle lane, installation of a new drainage system, and refurbishment of its pavements and flooring. The civic body will spend around ₹1.5 crore and the project is likely to be completed in three months, officials said.

An NDMC official said that under the first phase of the market improvement project, two public toilets have been fully renovated with modern fittings, night cleaning and scrubbing have been introduced along with the development of a solar-powered Micro Material Recovery Facility (MMRF) and RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) Centre.

“We have also issued directions to traders to ensure that uniform signage is ensured in the market. In the second phase, infrastructure improvement would be carried out, especially in the middle lane, which is the heart of the market comprising all the eateries,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

The contractor for the project is likely to be finalised by August 27.

Officials said that the project will include taking out existing interlocking paver blocks from the footpath, central verge and market floor. “The existing RCC covers from drains will also be redone and new drainage lines will be added with more durable high density plastic pipelines. Leather-finish granite stone will be used to provide finishing touches,” the official said.

Among the most expensive rental spaces in the country and home to popular eateries, bookstores and shopping outlets, the Khan Market was established in 1951. The double-storey market complex comprises 156 shops and 74 flats on the first floor for shopkeepers. The market is named in honour of Khan Abdul Jabbar Khan, a Pashtun political leader.

“All shops will display boards following a uniform size and design to enhance the market’s visual appeal,” the official said.

On July 26, HT reported that NDMC issued orders regarding the standardisation of signage and facade at the market. In an order issued by the chief architect of the NDMC on July 15, traders were directed to modify existing signage in two months, following which the NDMC will remove non-compliant signage.

Officials said that the plan also included the introduction of precast RCC ducts to accommodate essential services, such as electric cables, water pipelines, and gas pipelines.

Sanjiv Mehra, who heads the Khan Market Traders Association, said that the middle lane is the lifeline. “We have suggested they use precast pipes and equipment so that minimum disturbance is caused. We have been assured that the work will be carried out at night, from midnight to 8am.