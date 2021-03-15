Delhi’s latest daily Covid-19 count falls below 400, city records 368 new cases

Delhi reported 368 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, according to a bulletin from the health department, making it the first time since March 10 that the city saw less than 400 fresh infections of the viral disease. 409, 431, 419 and 407 new cases were detected in Delhi from March 11-14, respectively, while there were 370 infections on March 10.

The Delhi health department’s bulletin showed that the national capital’s infection tally stood at 644,064 while three related deaths on the day took the death toll to 10,944. Also, the active caseload in the capital city continued to increase and currently stands at 2,321 cases, an increase of 59 cases from the 2,262 reported on Sunday. Delhi also reported 306 new recoveries from coronavirus, taking the overall recoveries to 630,799, according to the bulletin.

Before Delhi reported more than 400 cases per day from March 11-14, its previous spike of over 400 new cases came on January 3.

The daily bulletin further showed that on Monday, the Delhi government tested 62,272 samples for the coronavirus disease, comprising 44,526 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TruNat tests and 17,746 Rapid antigen tests. So far, 13,358,365 tests have been conducted in the city and the tests per million count stands at 703,071 tests, according to the data.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) has identified Delhi, along with the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana, where a trend has been observed of a rise in new daily Covid-19 cases.