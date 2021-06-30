Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar market closed over Covid-19 protocol violations

The Delhi government has ordered the closure of markets in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar and adjoining areas until July 5 over alleged violation of Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Market shopkeepers, vendors and general public in main bazaar Laxmi Nagar are not following the Covid-appropriate behaviour. Due to large footfall, market associations and shopkeepers were unable to ensure Covid protocols on last Sunday, in the aforementioned market. The guidelines/directions of Covid-19 protocols are being contravened in the main bazar, Laxmi Nagar, which may cause super spreading of the coronavirus,” said an order issued on Tuesday by the district administration in East Delhi.

Also Read | Hot, dry Loo-like winds blow over NW India instead of humid easterlies

The order, a copy of which HT has seen, added, “Main Bazar Laxmi Nahar from Vikas Marg to Laxmi Public School, Kishankunj, and its surrounding bazars and markets like Mangal Bazar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar, etc are hereby restricted to open with effect from 10 pm on June 29 till 10 pm on July 5, or further orders, whichever is earlier. These restrictions are applicable except shops dealing with essential goods and services.”

A hard lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 in the light of a surge in Covid-19 cases. From May 31, as cases started to drop, the government started scaling down restrictions in a phased manner. Markets in the city were allowed to open from the third week of June but in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.