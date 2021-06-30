Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar market closed over Covid-19 protocol violations
delhi news

Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar market closed over Covid-19 protocol violations

A hard lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 in the light of a surge in Covid-19 cases. From May 31, as cases started to drop, the government started scaling down restrictions in a phased manner
By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 12:38 PM IST
The government has said there was a heavy footfall in the Laxmi Nagar market, so it has been closed till July 5. (File photo)

The Delhi government has ordered the closure of markets in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar and adjoining areas until July 5 over alleged violation of Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Market shopkeepers, vendors and general public in main bazaar Laxmi Nagar are not following the Covid-appropriate behaviour. Due to large footfall, market associations and shopkeepers were unable to ensure Covid protocols on last Sunday, in the aforementioned market. The guidelines/directions of Covid-19 protocols are being contravened in the main bazar, Laxmi Nagar, which may cause super spreading of the coronavirus,” said an order issued on Tuesday by the district administration in East Delhi.

Also Read | Hot, dry Loo-like winds blow over NW India instead of humid easterlies

The order, a copy of which HT has seen, added, “Main Bazar Laxmi Nahar from Vikas Marg to Laxmi Public School, Kishankunj, and its surrounding bazars and markets like Mangal Bazar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar, etc are hereby restricted to open with effect from 10 pm on June 29 till 10 pm on July 5, or further orders, whichever is earlier. These restrictions are applicable except shops dealing with essential goods and services.”

A hard lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 in the light of a surge in Covid-19 cases. From May 31, as cases started to drop, the government started scaling down restrictions in a phased manner. Markets in the city were allowed to open from the third week of June but in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Flintstones-themed house in California settles lawsuit with town

Kerala Tourism celebrates Social Media Day with incredible pictures

Hrithik Roshan reacts to fan’s ‘Krrish4’ plot involving aliens and time travel

American singer Jason Derulo makes jalebis, people love the viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP