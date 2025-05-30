Delhi’s Lodhi Garden to get running track by July 10

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday started constructing a 200-metre running track at Lodhi Garden, as part of a pilot project to develop tracks in NDMC parks, council vice-chair Kuljeet Chahal said. The garden is located between Lodhi Road, Amrita Shergill Marg and Max Muller Marg, and hosts four monuments—the tomb of Mohammad Shah, Bada Gumbad, Sheesh Gumbad and the tomb of Sikandar Shah. (HT Archive)

It is modelled on the lines of a jogging track at the Siri Fort Sports Complex, and it will be completed by July 10, NDMC said.

Chahal said: “NDMC has initiated the construction of a running track at Lodhi Garden with an aim to provide a safe and well-organised space for jogging and running enthusiasts. This track is being specifically designed for running and jogging, to offer users a safe and comfortable experience. It will not only benefit local residents but also attract fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and sports lovers.”

Officials said the track will be located near gate 5, which is situated on the northern side of the garden and is etched with the original name of the park—Lady Willingdon Park. The running track will have a gravel surface and will be equipped with a sprinkler system for dust control and surface quality maintenance.

“A gravel surface provides a softer and safer running experience and demands less maintenance compared to synthetic tracks...We have already developed a synthetic track at Nehru Park, but it requires higher maintenance. This new initiative promotes a cost-effective and low-maintenance alternative,” Chahal said.

NDMC started the pilot project by building a synthetic track in 2020, but the forest department pulled up the council for constructing synthetic tracks in a deemed forest area. Later, the track also saw maintenance issues due to the use of spikes by runners.

One of the iconic public spaces in Delhi, Lodhi Garden is spread across 80 acres and has more than 5,400 trees, across 210 species. The garden is located between Lodhi Road, Amrita Shergill Marg and Max Muller Marg, and hosts four monuments—the tomb of Mohammad Shah, Bada Gumbad, Sheesh Gumbad and the tomb of Sikandar Shah.

The park was developed during the colonial era and was inaugurated by Lady Willingdon on April 9, 1936. In 1968, further development and beautification were done by noted architect JA Stein. Over the past few decades, a 300-metre-long lake, fountains, glass house and bonsai park have come up.