Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 35.1°C, scattered rain likely at night
delhi news

Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 35.1°C, scattered rain likely at night

The IMD said that the national capital will experience a generally cloudy sky on Sunday (July 10), and thundershowers are likely for the next few days.
The latest bulletin of IMD Delhi has cautioned that water accumulation in low-lying areas of the city is a possibility due to rain alert. (AP)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 11:00 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, was recorded at 30.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The temperature was recorded at Safdarjung, which is the base weather station of the national capital. In Najafgarh and Palam, the maximum temperature settled at 36.7 degrees Celsius - the highest among all weather stations.

The relative humidity in Delhi was recorded at 68 per cent at 5.30pm.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) of Skymet weather, told news agency PTI that scattered rain is likely to take place in some areas of the national capital tonight. The Met department, meanwhile, said that generally cloudy skies with thundershowers are likely over the national capital for the next few days.

The latest bulletin of IMD Delhi has cautioned that water accumulation in low-lying areas of the city is a possibility.

RELATED STORIES

The capital's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (99) category around 7.30 pm on Saturday, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi delhi news delhi temperature delhi rain imd skymet rainfall rain
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP