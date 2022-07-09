Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 35.1°C, scattered rain likely at night

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, was recorded at 30.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The temperature was recorded at Safdarjung, which is the base weather station of the national capital. In Najafgarh and Palam, the maximum temperature settled at 36.7 degrees Celsius - the highest among all weather stations.

The relative humidity in Delhi was recorded at 68 per cent at 5.30pm.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) of Skymet weather, told news agency PTI that scattered rain is likely to take place in some areas of the national capital tonight. The Met department, meanwhile, said that generally cloudy skies with thundershowers are likely over the national capital for the next few days.

The latest bulletin of IMD Delhi has cautioned that water accumulation in low-lying areas of the city is a possibility.

The capital's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (99) category around 7.30 pm on Saturday, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.