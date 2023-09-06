News / Cities / Delhi News / Six Delhi monuments get facelift before G20 Summit, more to follow

Six Delhi monuments get facelift before G20 Summit, more to follow

BySadia Akhtar
Sep 06, 2023 11:20 PM IST

Although there is no confirmation if G20 delegates will visit the monuments, officials said the exercise was undertaken to create awareness about heritage

Ahead of the G20 Summit this weekend, the Delhi government’s department of archaeology has given a facelift to at least seven monuments in the national capital. They include the tomb of Quli Khan in Mehrauli, a Mughal-era mosque, gateway, and turret at Lodhi Garden, Gol Gumbad, and a gumti near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, said officials, adding that they wanted to make the monuments “look presentable” to foreign delegates.

Work at the tomb of Muhammad Quli Khan was recently done, including repairing a fresco on the ceiling. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Archaeology department officials said the conservation efforts will continue even after the summit.

“Around 10-15% work on all these monuments has been completed. Our priority is to make the monuments look presentable ahead of the summit and bolster tourist footfall at these sites. Some of the monuments were in a bad shape when we started work. We have completed repairs, undertaken chemical cleaning, and carried out illumination at these iconic structures,” said a senior official from the department of archaeology, who did not wish to be named.

Although there is no confirmation if G20 delegates will visit the monuments, officials said that the exercise was undertaken to create awareness about Delhi’s heritage at a time when the focus was on giving the Capital a makeover.

The Lodhi-era Gol Gumbad on Lodhi Road receives a facelift. The work included redoing of the damaged plaster layer of the structure, and filling of gaps and cracks to further strengthen it. (Vipin Kumar/ht photo)
At Quli Khan’s tomb, the fresco on the ceiling has been freshly done. The tomb has also been illuminated. Officials said the work on the exteriors of the structure is pending and will be completed after the summit. “We have illuminated the monument. Some work on the calligraphic inscriptions on the exterior facade is left. We are in talks with Persian experts and plan to recreate the parts of the calligraphy that’s missing,” said the official.

Gol Gumbad, a Lodhi-era monument on Lodhi road, has been spruced up. The damaged plaster layer of the structure was redone while gaps and cracks were filled and strengthening was carried out. “Repairs have concluded. The monument is illuminated as well. However, we need to work on the fresco on the ceiling and carry out lime punning in the interiors,” said the official.

Within the Lodhi Gardens, a Lodhi-era turret has been spruced up while a Mughal-era mosque and gateway have been repaired. The mosque and gateway have also been illuminated although conservation work on inscriptions remains.

“So far, we have fixed the gaps. The plaster has come off in several parts and we have fixed that. Lighting has been done as well. However, work on inscriptions and calligraphy inside the mosque will require more time,” said the official.

    Sadia Akhtar

    Sadia Akhtar is a reporter at Hindustan Times where she covers education, heritage, and a range of feature stories. She also writes about refugee communities and tracks stories at the intersection of gender and social justice. Before joining HT's Delhi team, she reported from Gurugram and Mewat where she tracked politics, education, and heritage.

