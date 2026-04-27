New Delhi, Amid heatwave-like conditions in Delhi, its peak power demand crossed 7,000 MW for the first time in April on Monday afternoon, officials said. Delhi's power demand crosses 7,000 MW for first time in April amid intense heat

According to real-time data provided by the Delhi State Load Dispatch Centre , the peak power demand in the city was 7,078 MW at 3.30 pm.

In 2024 and 2025, Delhi's power demand crossed the 7,000 MW level much later in June, it said.

A BSES official said that the company's discoms – BRPL and BYPL – met the peak power demand of 3,159 MW and 1,446 MW in their respective areas on Monday.

A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited spokesperson said the discom met a peak power demand of 2,030 MW in north Delhi on Monday, the highest for this summer season.

The peak power demand in Delhi is estimated to cross 9,000 MW this summer, officials said.

Delhi experienced scorching heat on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 42.3 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, it recorded a high of 42.8 degrees Celsius, 5.1 notches above normal, making it the highest maximum temperature in April recorded in Delhi since 2022.

The BSES discoms are geared up to ensure reliable power supply to more than 53 lakh consumers and nearly 2.25 crore residents across south, west, east and central Delhi, the company official said.

These arrangements include long-term power purchase agreements, bilateral tie-ups, banking arrangements with other states and deployment of advanced technologies such as AI and Machine Learning-based demand forecasting, he said.

Around 2,670 MW of green power will play a key role in ensuring a reliable electricity supply during the summer months in the BSES areas, he said.

Solar power is expected to contribute about 840 MW, hydro around 572 MW and wind nearly 500 MW. Pumped storage plants will provide around 312 MW, while rooftop solar installations will contribute nearly 250 MW, the official said.

The TPDDL, which supplies electricity to 9 million people in north and north-west Delhi, expects the peak power load to touch 2,622 MW.

The company has made adequate power arrangements of up to 2,900 MW to meet the anticipated demand, its spokesperson said.

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