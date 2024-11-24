Delhi’s rural belt to herald change: BJP in SW Delhi

Leaders of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, while addressing the “Parivartan” (change) rally in Kangaheri village, south-west Delhi, said that people of the rural belt have been denied development opportunities for the last 10 years under the AAP-led Delhi government. The BJP had previously announced that it will hold the “Parivartan Yatra” to galvanise voters ahead of the Delhi assembly elections scheduled early next year. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, while addressing the rally, said that the rural belt of Delhi will herald the change of government in Delhi.

“People of the rural belt of Delhi who have been denied development opportunities for the last 10 years will teach a lesson to Arvind Kejriwal in the assembly elections. For 10 years the villages in Delhi have badly suffered due to poor roads, lack of public transport, no new schools and health services. People of the rural belt know that whatever small maintenance or development projects that have happened in rural areas are happening using a special fund of ₹523 crores provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government under the PM Gramuday Abhiyan,” he said.

The AAP did not respond to requests for comment.

Sachdeva said that farmers in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh get better compensation for land than Delhi. “Kejriwal must answer the people of Delhi. Delhi now needs change as this government has ruined it in all sectors,” he added.

West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said that Parivartal rallies were being started from Matiala’a Kanganheri. “Works like land pooling, master plan implementation, metro connectivity — we will translate these works on the ground. The BJP MLA from this area will complete the link from councillor level to the MP level.”

Delhi BJP co-incharge Alka Gurjar said that Matiala and Najafgarh are areas very close to Haryana and people of this area know how many social welfare schemes are reaching the villages, while in Delhi’s villages people are suffering from lack of basic amenities. “Women in rural belts of Delhi who still do farming have suffered a lot due to the Delhi government’s antipathy and they will ensure a big defeat for AAP candidates,” she added.