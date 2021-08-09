Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi's weekly markets to re-open from today

Delhi reported 66 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths due to the infection on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 06:29 AM IST
The decision from the Delhi government came a day after the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).(HT_PRINT)

All weekly markets in the national capital will re-open from Monday, as the Delhi government eased Covid-19 curbs followin a decline in the number of cases. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement on Saturday, explaining that this is because his government is worried about people's livelihoods. No weekly market is allowed to function on roadsides, according to the current guidelines.

"Weekly markets are being opened from Monday. These are poor people. Government is quite concerned about their livelihoods. However, everyone's health and lives are also important. I urge everyone to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour after these markets are opened," Kejriwal tweeted.

These markets were closed in the national capital after a lockdown was imposed on April 19 due to the spike in cases during the second Covid-19 wave. Later on, one weekly market in each municipal zone was allowed to open with proper adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and official guidelines.

The decision from the Delhi government came a day after the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Under DDMA guidelines, district authorities are expected to carry out random RT-PCR and rapid tests of vendors as well as customers thronging the markets.

