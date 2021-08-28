Delhi: South MCD restores vertical garden below Africa Avenue flyover

The vertical garden undone by squatters in the vacant space below the Africa Avenue flyover near the Outer Ring Road, has now been restored by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) which has also put in place iron grills to enclose the garden and prevent any encroachment in the future.

A total of 970 plants of eight different species -- ficus panda, kamal cactus, yuca, raphis palm, sansaevieria, Arica palm, desi palm and ficus benjamina -- have been planted in the space over this month.

“The varieties planted are all shade-loving trees. This is because only minimal sunlight reaches the space below the flyover. Hence, we had to pick such species that grow well under the shade. We are also in the process of appointing an agency for the maintenance of the patch,” said an official from the SDMC’s horticulture department, adding that the agency will also be allotted a small space to advertise.

Officials said the space below the flyover was initially given a makeover in 2017 -- on the intervention of the Lieutenant Governor -- as part of a scheme to improve the aesthetics of vacant spaces under 12 flyovers and reclaim them from encroachers. According to officials in the SDMC’s horticulture department, who took up the greening project, the squatters and the homeless persons were initially shifted to night shelters.

“While most other beautified flyover spaces have remained fine since then, this small patch of about 100-150 square metres under the Africa Avenue flyover was encroached by anti-social elements. We had to take assistance from the Delhi Police on a regular basis to evict such elements from the area and redo the space once again. Regular police patrolling helped us reclaim the space,” said a senior official.