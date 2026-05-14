Delhi: Study shows rising need for charging infra at SGTN

New Delhi: A study by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) has projected a rise in charging infrastructure requirements at the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar (SGTN), identifying the truck terminal as a key site for India’s transition to electric freight mobility. SGTN, located in north Delhi, is considered Asia’s largest truck terminal and handles a significant share of freight movement linked to the Capital. (HT)

The report, “Charging Needs for Truck Terminals in India: A Case Study of Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Delhi”, assessed the charging demand to emerge at SGTN over the next 15 years. SGTN, located in north Delhi, is considered Asia’s largest truck terminal and handles a significant share of freight movement linked to the Capital.

The study stated that the terminal would require charging infrastructure with a peak installed capacity of 1.8-2.3 megaatts (MW) by 2030. The demand is projected to increase to 7.7-10.3 MW by 2035 and further to 18.4-24.1 MW by 2040 as electric truck adoption rises.

According to the report, transport nagars are critical for India’s charging infrastructure needs. It noted that such freight hubs would require planned charging deployment alongside grid upgrades and operational changes.

Researchers examined truck movement patterns, parking durations and freight operations at SGTN to estimate future electricity demand from electric trucks. The study said overnight and long-duration parking patterns at transport nagars make them suitable locations for depot-style charging infrastructure.

“Proactive infrastructure planning can help minimise future costs and operational disruptions,” the ICCT report stated.

It also outlined policy recommendations for supporting charging deployment at freight terminals. These include coordinated planning between transport authorities, power distribution companies and terminal operators, dedicated infrastructure for freight charging and incentives for private investment in charging stations.

According to the report, land constraints and high congestion levels at existing freight terminals may pose challenges for charging deployment if infrastructure expansion is delayed. It recommended phased installation strategies aligned with the pace of electric truck adoption.

The ICCT study comes amid a broader push for commercial vehicles in India to adopt electric vehicles, with policymakers focusing on reducing emissions from the transport sector.