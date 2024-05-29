 Delhiwale: A door in Bulbuli Khana | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhiwale: A door in Bulbuli Khana

ByMayank Austen Soofi
May 29, 2024 06:08 AM IST

A dilapidated Old Delhi doorway rich in artistic details leads to a room where two young labourers work. Despite the heat, life thrives within.

The doorway’s ledge is arrayed out into carved ripples of multifarious designs. An arch adorns the top. The wall is of old-fashioned lakhori bricks, arranged in a slanting pattern, as if these were rays emanating out from a morning sun. The only element looking odd is a modern doorbell, crisscrossed with strands of cobweb.

The dilapidated Old Delhi doorway is unusually rich in artistic details. (HT Photo)
The dilapidated Old Delhi doorway is unusually rich in artistic details. (HT Photo)

The dilapidated Old Delhi doorway is unusually rich in artistic details. In fairer weather, this lane in Bulbuli Khana receives a modest share of travellers heading to the famous tomb around the corner, believed to be of empress Razia Sultan. The beautiful doorway however doesn’t receive many eyeballs. And this afternoon, it is so unbearably hot that the entire lane is deserted, except for a cheerful goat apparently oblivious to the day’s oppressive heat.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Even Wasim Bhai’s popular next-door tea stall is without a single customer, though a great amount of chai is furiously bubbling over in a chipped pan on the stove.

The doorway’s dereliction paints it as a portal to some vanished world. But within, life exists. A darkened room is home-cum-workshop to two young labourers.

Wasim Akram is busy on a “punch machine,” bulk-manufacturing what he calls “jhunjhuna” for children. It comprises of a plastic road fitted with small metallic disks that jingle when the rod is shaken. The other fellow in the room is his colleague and roomie—Omar is lying on the matted floor, eyes closed, arms crossed on the chest, his long black hair stirring in the table fan breeze.

Despite the sweltering exteriors, the room is remarkably cool. A large window is permanently shut with slim wooden panes, a flash of white glare from the lane outside is lying frozen along a long narrow gap between the two panes. Elsewhere in the room, the discoloured walls are scrawled with mobile phone numbers—of previous “labourers” who lived here, explains Wasim Akram. He and his colleague have been residing here for three years, employed by a “maalik.”

Outside the doorway, the street’s sun-soaked silence is momentarily interrupted by the hoarse cry of recycler Nasir Bhai—“Kabadi wale, kabadi wale.” Moments later, Wasim Akram emerges out for a brief break, noting that his village near Calcutta too has “purane-purane houses, and some of them have doorways more beautiful than this one.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Delhi. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhiwale: A door in Bulbuli Khana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On