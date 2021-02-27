IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhiwale: For him, waste is wealth
Mr Muhammed parks his bicycle on the side of the road, and seems to think hard.
Mr Muhammed parks his bicycle on the side of the road, and seems to think hard.
delhi news

Delhiwale: For him, waste is wealth

Calling himself a “kabadi walla,” or trash collector, Wali Muhammed says he cycles around south Delhi’s Green Park, his trash collector’s voice echoing off the walls of the bungalows lining up the quiet alleys.
READ FULL STORY
By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:13 AM IST

His voice has nothing to particularly set him apart. If you overheard him chatting in a party, you wouldn’t think twice of it.

But suddenly he cries out—“kabadi walla!”

And instantly that same unremarkable voice turns into the universal cry of the trash collector, any trash collector, going about our city’s neighbourhoods asking dwellers to sell him the household stuff they no longer need. This voice has no resemblance to the man’s conversational voice.

How is that possible?

Wali Muhammed shrugs, looking amused.

Calling himself a “kabadi walla,” or trash collector, he says he cycles around south Delhi’s Green Park, his trash collector’s voice echoing off the walls of the bungalows lining up the quiet alleys. Because it is morning and Mr Muhammed has just started, he has nothing to show on his bicycle for now.

But from whom did he learn to make this cry, which sounds like any “kabadi walla” cry in any part of this city? Surely, there’s no training school for it.

Mr Muhammed parks his bicycle on the side of the road, and seems to think hard. “It’s like asking from whom do baby birds learn to fly... they just start flying.” And so, according to his analogy, once a man decides to make his living as a “kabadi walla,” he automatically slips into this booming incarnation when at work. “The main thing is to cry out very loud, announcing who you are so that the people inside their houses”—here he gestures towards the surrounding buildings—“register your presence.”

Mr Muhammed dismisses any hereditary connect to his professional voice. “My father was a farmer.” A farmer without a land, he notes, working as a farmhand on other people’s agricultural holdings in Aligarh district, in UP. There was no bright future in following his footsteps, so the young Mr Muhammed decided to build his future in Delhi. “I started as a labourer, carrying bricks to construction sites.” Only years later, he switched to his current profession.

And now, he says in a satisfactory tone, his son is doing yet something else. “He has a job in a mobile phone company.”

Mr Muhammed makes his rounds from 8am to 2pm, after which he sells his day’s collection to buyers, who deal with recyclable objects.

He now pedals ahead, crying out “kabadi walla”, his voice undoubtedly breaching into the solidity of these houses, probably jolting out at least a few of the residents and making them aware of the existence of their neighbourhood “kabadi walla”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Delhi conducted 62,768 tests, as per Friday’s bulletin, of which 41,775 used the gold standard RT-PCR method, while the rest used the rapid antigen method.(AFP Photo)
Delhi conducted 62,768 tests, as per Friday’s bulletin, of which 41,775 used the gold standard RT-PCR method, while the rest used the rapid antigen method.(AFP Photo)
delhi news

Delhi sees 256 fresh Covid cases, highest single day spike in 35 days

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:26 AM IST
Further, Delhi’s Covid-19 test positivity rate has also increased gradually over the past few days, hitting 0.41% — the highest recorded in the Capital since January 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mishap, which happened at around 11.45 pm has been captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a shop in the market.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The mishap, which happened at around 11.45 pm has been captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a shop in the market.(HT Archives. Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi: 55-year-old mowed down by speeding car in Vasant Vihar

By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:19 AM IST
The driver of the car, who, according to the police, was taking a joyride with his friends ran away, but was arrested on Friday morning. The police said that based on a medical examination conducted on Friday, he was not drunk at the time of the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mr Muhammed parks his bicycle on the side of the road, and seems to think hard.
Mr Muhammed parks his bicycle on the side of the road, and seems to think hard.
delhi news

Delhiwale: For him, waste is wealth

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:13 AM IST
Calling himself a “kabadi walla,” or trash collector, Wali Muhammed says he cycles around south Delhi’s Green Park, his trash collector’s voice echoing off the walls of the bungalows lining up the quiet alleys.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 testing setup for the passenger coming from United Kingdom, amid mounting concern over the new strain of the virus, at Delhi Airport in New Delhi.(PTI)
Covid-19 testing setup for the passenger coming from United Kingdom, amid mounting concern over the new strain of the virus, at Delhi Airport in New Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 likely to be reopened from March 25

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Airport officials said only a portion of the terminal will be made operational for now, as the ongoing expansion work of the building will continue. For now, the terminal will cater to approximately half the number of flights it handled before the pandemic-induced lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petition, filed through advocates Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, has sought a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of the young farmer.(AP file photo)
The petition, filed through advocates Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, has sought a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of the young farmer.(AP file photo)
delhi news

No gunshot wounds on man who died during R-Day : Delhi, UP cops tell Delhi HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The police of the two states have made the submission based on the post-mortem and X-Ray reports, given by the District Hospital at Rampur in UP, which prima facie states that “there was no gunshot injury in the body of the deceased”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi sees 256 fresh Covid cases, highest single day spike in 35 days

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:19 PM IST
The Capital saw its highest single-day rise in Covid-19 infections in 35 days on Friday, adding 256 fresh cases of the infection
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Winds keep Delhi mercury from breaking February record, temperature to dip this weekend

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Strong winds came to the rescue of Delhi’s residents, keeping the city’s temperatures from soaring on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Minor girl kidnapped from near Kalyanpuri three days ago murdered, body found in Modinagar fields

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The body of a nine-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from east Delhi’s Khichripur three days ago, was found in the sugarcane fields of a village in Modinagar, near Ghaziabad, on Friday morning, the police said, adding that the autopsy has ruled out sexual assault
READ FULL STORY
Close
The panel also suggested that full liquor bottles be allowed on tables and alcohol be served in open areas.representational photo(HT_PRINT)
The panel also suggested that full liquor bottles be allowed on tables and alcohol be served in open areas.representational photo(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

Delhi govt warns clubs, hotels against using liquor bottles without 2D bar-code

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • The move comes after it was found during an inspection that bars at some establishments were using liquor and beer bottles which did not have 2D bar-code and those that were not readable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

Delhi: 55-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in Vasant Vihar

By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Vasant Vihar police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death and efforts are on to nab the errant driver
READ FULL STORY
Close
The three jails in Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini collectively hold over 18,000 prisoners. (HT Archive)
The three jails in Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini collectively hold over 18,000 prisoners. (HT Archive)
delhi news

Delhi: At least 80 prisoners out on ‘emergency parole’ fail to surrender

By Prawesh Lama
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:06 AM IST
As one of the first measures to decongest jails and ensure social distancing at the start of the pandemic, nearly 1,000 prisoners were released on “emergency parole” in April last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers raise slogans at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws near Ghaziabad on Thursday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Farmers raise slogans at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws near Ghaziabad on Thursday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:41 AM IST
The Delhi Traffic Police have advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad to use EDM Mall, Anand Vihar, Kondli, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders and avoid the Ghazipur border route
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi’s temperature to rise further, air quality continues to remain poor

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:24 AM IST
IMD recordings showed that the maximum temperature at Safdarjung weather station on Thursday, which is the official marker for the city, was 33.2 degrees Celsius, eight degrees above the season’s normal
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bench of justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Amit Bansal – who are hearing the other petitions — sought the Centre’s response and posted the matter for further hearing on April 20.(File photo)
A bench of justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Amit Bansal – who are hearing the other petitions — sought the Centre’s response and posted the matter for further hearing on April 20.(File photo)
india news

Fresh plea seeks legalisation of same-sex unions

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:51 AM IST
The plea asked the court to declare that SMA applied regardless of sex to any two persons who wish to marry, by reading down gender or sexuality-based restrictions in the act. This is the third petition in the HC seeking legalisation of same-sex unions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government said Western ideas cannot be imported to the Indian context, citing the Indian constitutional law and jurisprudence.(File Photo)
The government said Western ideas cannot be imported to the Indian context, citing the Indian constitutional law and jurisprudence.(File Photo)
india news

Centre opposes petitions for same-sex marriage

By Richa Banka
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:40 AM IST
The government said any interference by a court in the marital statute based on personal laws will create “havoc” in society and will run afoul of the intent of Parliament in framing the laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac