Delhiwale: Into a rafoogar’s heart

ByMayank Austen Soofi
Mar 28, 2024 05:36 AM IST

Inam Khan, a rafoogar from Khureji, specializes in darning torn clothes in Old Delhi. He dreams of bringing his life back to its former glory in Najibabad.

He restores torn clothes, for he is a rafoogar—belonging to a diminishing segment of tailors who specialise in the art of darning. A Yumuna-paar dweller from Khureji, Inam Khan shuttles daily to Old Delhi’s Sir Syed Road, settling outside a dry cleaning establishment, with lazy well-fed street dogs lounging around him. After hushing a barking dog to quiet down, the soft-spoken gent agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

Inam Khan outside a dry cleaning establishment on Sir Syed Road in Old Delhi. (HT photo)
Inam Khan outside a dry cleaning establishment on Sir Syed Road in Old Delhi. (HT photo)

Your favourite qualities in a person.

The ability to be happy.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

To attentively listen to my dil ki baat (heartfelt talk), to share with me their own heartfelt thoughts, and not to tell my dil ki baat to others.

Your main fault.

I’m unable to reach anywhere on time.

Your favourite occupation.

I used to sell shawls. I liked that business very much. It collapsed.

Your idea of happiness.

When I earn a good amount of money.

Your idea of misery.

It has already happened. Papa died, two brothers died, a sister died. I was broken, wouldn’t talk to people… slowly I recovered.

Where would you like to live?

My town of Najibabad (in Uttar Pradesh). But no possibility of settling there. My two daughters and my son are undergoing their education in Delhi schools.

Your heroes in real life.

Shahista, my missus. She changed me. I used to be full of tension before our marriage in 2002.

Your favourite food and drink.

Bharwa karela, lassi.

Your favourite names.

Azad.

What do you hate the most?

Betrayal.

What is your present state of mind?

I’m focusing on the sari I’m mending.

Your motto in life.

I moved to Delhi from Najibabad in 1993, dreaming of becoming a bada admi (big man), and I did accomplish some successes, but then it all went wrong. I have to bring my life back to what it used to be.

Story Saved
