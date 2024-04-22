 Delhiwale: Sadar’s 5-star tour | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhiwale: Sadar’s 5-star tour

ByMayank Austen Soofi
Apr 22, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Discover the hidden gems of Old Gurugram's food scene in Sadar Bazar! From crispy jalebis to flavorful chhole kulche, these five spots are a must-visit.

Food tours in Old Delhi—nice, but now such a cliche! Do a food tour in old Gurugram, for a change, especially in Sadar Bazar. And be sure to stop by these five gems.

The Sardar Jalebi shop in old Gurugram has been selling jalebis for more than 70 years. (HT Photo)
The Sardar Jalebi shop in old Gurugram has been selling jalebis for more than 70 years. (HT Photo)

Jalebi star

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The venerable cooks of the neem-facing Sardar Jalebi shop have been deep-frying sweet twisted jalebis for more than seventy years. The jalebi is thin, extremely crisp and tastes excellent even when cold (as opposed to thick, juicy Jalebi, best eaten freshly hot). Founder, the late Arjun Singh, arrived in the city as a Partition refugee from present-day Pakistan.

Dahi bhalla star

On getting an order, Mahesh dips a deep-fried bhalla into the container of dahi, pulls it up and puts it into a bowl. He adds meethi chutney and khatti chutney, and tops that with crispy papri shards. The man makes all the constituents himself early morning (4am!) at his one-room house in Jharsa. He works on his bicycle, which also serves as his stall, with a large pan and bags clinging to every nook and hook. Truth be told, he pedals through the city’s many sectors, but most of his hours are spent in Sadar Bazar streets.

Doda star

What petha is to Agra, doda/dodha/dodda is to Gurugram. The idyllic place to try this dark-brown sprouted-wheat mithai is at Sadar’s Sham Sweets. It was set up by Partition refugee Sham Lal Bajaj, whose family had a sweet shop in Dera Ghazi Khan. Doda was always a popular mithai, but this establishment helped spread its appeal in the city. Sham’s desi ghee version is topped with badam and kaju.

Kebab star

The sole kebab stall outside Sadar’s Jama Masjid serves seekh and boti. The true pleasure of their taste is derived from the stall’s regulars, mostly the area’s shopkeepers, carpenters and labourers. Everyday, chatty men gather at the stall, make a circle, passing around a hukkah that belongs to the kebab establishment, founded by Khurshid Bhai four decades ago.

Chhole kulche star

Guptaji ke Mashoor Butter Walle Chhole Kulche, near Apna Bazar building, has five types of kulcha—plain, masala, long (its long!), aloo and paneer. Preparing a serving, stall owner Rajesh’s rehearsed hands quickly slaps down chhole into a bowl, adds garnishes (sliced gajar, mango pickles and green chillies), squeezes lemon—all at the same time. As his hurry-hurry fingers reaches for the garam masala, he inevitably asks, “Very spicy, middle spicy, or no spice?”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhiwale: Sadar’s 5-star tour
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On