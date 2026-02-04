Delhi: Woman killed as SUV hits stalled truck on Rajokri flyover

A 23-year-old woman was killed after the SUV she was in rammed into a stationary truck on southwest Delhi’s Rajokri flyover early Tuesday, police said. Her friend, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident, as well as a bystander were also injured. In a separate incident hours later, a 45-year-old rickshaw puller died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in northwest Delhi’s Model Town area. Victim identified as Dwarka resident Shrishti Singh. Two injured are under treatment. Police also probe a Model Town hit-and-run case. (Getty Images)

Police said the Rajokri flyover accident took place around 3.48 am in front of a resort. A PCR call was received at Vasant Kunj South police station, following which police found a damaged truck and a black Maruti Suzuki Brezza with three injured persons at the spot.

“All injured persons were immediately shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre through CATS Ambulance. The woman was declared brought dead by the doctors, while the other two injured persons are undergoing treatment,” said DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel. He added that the truck had been parked on the flyover due to a tyre burst, and the Brezza collided with its rear, injuring two occupants of the car and a pedestrian.

The deceased was identified as Shrishti Singh, 23, a resident of Dwarka Sector 15. Police said she was returning from her office in Gurugram with a friend when the accident took place. Her friend and a 47-year-old pedestrian remain under treatment, they added. The truck driver, Prakash Kumar (29), has been apprehended, and a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered, police said.

The woman’s family demanded strict action, officers said. “The truck was parked in the middle of the road. At night, nobody can understand if such a vehicle is stationary or moving,” a family member told HT, asking not to be named.

Meanwhile, police reported another fatal accident in Model Town, where rickshaw puller Santosh Gupta, 45, died after an unknown vehicle hit him and fled near Chhatrasal Stadium. His friend, Mewa Ram, who was injured, told police they were transporting vegetables from Azadpur Mandi to Malikpur, officers said. A case has been registered, and efforts are on to identify the vehicle, they added.